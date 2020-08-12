ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff said Wednesday morning that a beloved K-9 died after being shot Tuesday night. Sheriff Chad McBride said oe suspect is dead and another is injured after they reportedly 'ambushed' deputies and shot the K-9.
McBride said initially, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving erratically along Clemson Boulevard. A short pursuit ensued, though McBride said it became dangerous as the chase was approaching traffic within city limits.
Thus, the pursuit was called off.
However, McBride says a few minutes later, dispatch advised a car had collided with a taxi cab in the area the suspect vehicle was headed. The suspects reportedly jumped out of the car and ran, then headed back to the vehicle to grab a bag, and fled once more.
Deputies, including a K9 officer, responded to the area near the Clemson Boulevard Lowe's. The K9 began a track, which led them to a hill where McBride said unbeknownst to deputies, the suspects were waiting in a sort of ambush situation.
The sheriff says the suspects immediately started firing at deputies. It's unknown at this time if one or both suspects were shooting.
Deputies returned fire. Multiple shots were fired on both sides, McBride said.
Both McBride and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirm one suspect, a male, died as a result of the shooting. According to Shore, a female was air-lifted by Lifeflight to the hospital for treatment.
McBride said K-9 Roscoe was shot by the suspects.
"Roscoe made it through the night, and we were seemingly positive, but then he had a rough morning and ultimately succumbed to his injuries" McBride said. "
Roscoe was taken to an emergency vet for treatment.
McBride confirmed around 11:30 a.m. that Roscoe had passed away.
"He was a very good canine and this is a huge loss for our unit," the sheriff said.
McBride said Roscoe was a 3.5-year-old German Shepherd who had been working with the department since August 2018.
Sheriff McBride says no deputies were injured, and he's grateful the situation wasn't worse.
Wednesday morning, Coroner Greg Shore identified the male victim as 21-year-old Bryant Keith Hamilton of Greer. Shore says Hamilton died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Per standard protocol, SLED has been requested to investigate the incident.
