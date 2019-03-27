CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said Wednesday the man accused of exposing himself while shopping at a Dollar General has been charged.
According to deputies, they were dispatched to the Dollar General on Bonner Road in Gaffney around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an 'indecent exposure incident.'
When the responding deputy arrived on scene, they spoke with a female employee who said a man who had purchased items at the store, exposed himself to her while at the register.
A female customer inside the store was also interviewed. She told deputies that the man had followed her around the store, exposing himself to her on multiple occasions.
Investigators were able to pull surveillance images of the man. They were also able to determine that he was last seen leaving the store in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan.
Deputies identified the suspect as Jared Lee Austin Dysart, 22, of Mooresboro, NC.
Dysart was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Schools: First grade student suspended after bringing unloaded gun to school
Asheville police searching for owner of dog that bit person Sunday afternoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.