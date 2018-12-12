BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County sheriff said a man accused of knocking out a deputy and taking his gun Wednesday was taken into custody after a half-hour manhunt.
Sheriff Chad McBride said the deputy was assisting Belton police with serving an arrest warrant on Breazale Street in the Belton area when another man at the house who also had active warrants started fighting the deputy.
The deputy was punched in the face and knocked out, McBride said. The suspect then took off with the deputy's gun.
McBride said all available resources were called in to search for the suspect, including the helicopter and K-9 teams.
Within half an hour, McBride said the suspect was found hiding underneath a house. The suspect was arrested and the stolen gun was recovered.
McBride said the deputy was sore but was otherwise uninjured.
“This could’ve turned out very bad like in these other incidents we’ve seen across the country," McBride said.
He added, “That’s what we’re facing these days. Everybody wants to fight us.”
McBride said a list of charges against the suspect would be forthcoming.
