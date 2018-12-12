BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County sheriff said a man accused of taking a deputy's gun Wednesday is in custody after a manhunt.
The search was in an area near Breazale Street in the Belton area.
Viewers reported seeing multiple law enforcement vehicles speeding with lights and sirens, heading toward the Belton area around noon.
Sheriff Chad McBride confirmed deputies were searching for an armed man who waswearing camouflage overalls.
Deputies and Belton police set up a search perimeter.
Just after 12:45 p.m. McBride confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody.
No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.
