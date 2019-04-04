GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a man accused of trafficking drugs out of a Gaffney apartment faces a list of charges.
Mueller said an anonymous tip led deputies to begin surveillance at the apartment complex on Killion Drive Monday evening.
Deputies made contact with Charles Thomas Magner Jr., who Mueller said allowed deputies to search the apartment after they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
Mueller said deputies found 802 ecstasy pills; 40 Valiums; 69 Roxicodone pills; 54 one-gram bags of cocaine; 353 grams of marijuana; various dabs, vapes, and cartridges; two pistols; three shotguns; and digital scales. Deputies also seized more than $5,800, which they said was money earned from illegal drug sales.
Magner, 33, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mueller also had a warning for others looking to buy or sell drugs in Cherokee County.
“Drug dealers and users should beware Cherokee County Narcotics CAT Officers will continue its aggressive efforts to rid this poison from our streets and neighborhoods,” the sheriff said in a news release.
Mueller said anyone can report illegal drug activity by calling 1-888-374-6372 or by emailing cattips@cherokeecountysheriff.net.
