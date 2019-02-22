GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Laurens County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic atop along East Main Street which led to the seizing of narcotics and a stolen firearm.
During the traffic stop deputies found the passenger of the vehicle, Rebecca Wilkie, was wanted by Clinton Police Department on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny.
She is also wanted by the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office for an outstanding general sessions bench warrant.
The driver, identified as Brandon Jones, was found to be in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 grams of heroin, and stolen handgun. These items were seized and logged into evidence at the Sheriff's Office.
Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Johnson Detention Center.
Brandon Jones was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, trafficking methamphetamine, and trafficking heroin.
Rebecca Nicole Wilkie was charged with intent to distribute heroin, possession of schedule ll narcotic, and warrants from other police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.