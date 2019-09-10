UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said bloodhounds were unable to locate the suspect after the Arthur State Bank on Lockhart Highway was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff David Taylor said the male suspect entered the bank and was armed with a large knife.
No one was hurt in the robbery but the suspect fled with cash.
The man ran toward an area where parents were waiting to pick up children from school, Taylor said. Schools were placed on lockdown until deputies determined the area was safe.
Deputies said the suspect is 5'11" tall, 220 pounds, and was wearing a teal t-shirt, khakis, black shoes, a black stocking cap, and sunglasses.
Taylor asks anyone who saw the man to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
