SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County sheriff said a man named Jonathan "Stretch" Galligan is wanted for murder after two bodies were found buried on a property Friday.
The coroner said the bodies were buried on a property along the 100 block of Williams Street.
"I can confirm that my office along with Sheriff’s investigators unearthed two bodies at the listed location earlier today," Clevenger said in an email.
The coroner said the next step is to identify the deceased and determine causes and manners of death.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said both victims were adults. He said a tip from a person in custody led deputies to the home.
Wright said cadaver dogs were brought in and located the areas where the bodies were buried.
The sheriff said warrants were signed charging Galligan with murder in the case and he asked people to be on the lookout for the suspect.
"He's 6'8," so he should be fairly easy to find," Wright said.
Stretch has brown hair and weighs around 220 pounds.
"I consider him armed and dangerous," Wright said.
Wright said Stretch was last seen being dropped off on Asheville Highway, about three blocks from Hearon Circle and may still be in the area.
"If he got out of town, he had to ask somebody for a ride," Wright said.
Anyone who sees Stretch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call 911.
"If you see him, please call us and tell us exactly where he is," Wright said.
Wright said Galligan was at the sheriff's office earlier Friday being questioned in a missing person's case, but he was released because deputies did not have enough evidence to hold him at the time.
Wright said Stretch had previously worked at Little Man's Auto Parts & Wrecker. Deputies said they were called to that business Wednesday night after a self-inflicted shooting.
Wright said that incident is connected, but did not indicate how.
Wright also asked for prayers for the families of the deceased.
"I cannot imagine somebody coming in telling me that they found my child. Especially in the condition that they were in," Wright said.
A neighbor said three men and woman lived in the house where the bodies were found but disappeared a few weeks ago.
The neighbor said law enforcement first showed up Thursday evening, stayed several hours, and then returned Friday morning with multiple officers responding.
