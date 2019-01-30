CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County sheriff said Wednesday an arrest has been made in a shooting at a night club that claimed a man's life and injured four others on January 19.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said the gunfire at the Sugar Shack Nightclub also damaged multiple vehicles.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Montreal Jordan McMullins, 23, of Gaffney, died at the hospital after the shooting.
Muellers said the four surviving victims were transported to two different hospitals and all suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victims were three women and a man, with ages ranging from 29 to 38.
Mueller says investigators know that gunshots were fired both inside the club and in the parking lot outside. They also recovered multiple shell casings that indicated there was more than one person shooting. However, the types and number of casings will not be released during the investigation.
However, investigators have retrieved a camera recording from inside they hope will identify those responsible. The owner of the Sugar Shack has been told the club will remain closed during the investigation.
A SUSPECT IS ARRESTED
On Jan. 30, Sheriff Mueller announced a suspect had been arrested in the case.
Mueller said Kenyon Corneluies Hopper, 36, of Shelby, NC was charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Hopper was arrested in Cleveland County, NC on Monday and extradited to Cherokee County Tuesday afternoon
SEARCH CONTINUES FOR ADDITIONAL SHOOTERS
Mueller said the investigation is still active and ongoing. He said investigators are still trying to identify additional shooters in the case and need to get in contact with anyone who was at the club when the shootings happened.
"It is crucial for anyone who as at the Sugar Shack Nightclub that witnesses this shooting or can provide details of the events and things that took place in the minutes before the shooting to contact Investigator Parnell at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 864-489-4772, extension 117," Mueller stated in a news release.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. 1-888-Crime-SC
SHERIFF WANTS THE CLUB SHUT DOWN
Mueller said his office will speak more on efforts to shut down the Sugar Shack in the near future. He said his deputies have been to the club several times over the last two years for fights, shots fired calls, and other injuries from gunfire.
"Law enforcement has had meetings with those running the club providing them with proactive safety measures they could take to reduce violence. They followed the recommendations for a period of time but have reverted back to not having armed security on the premises and have failed miserably in protecting patrons of their establishment both inside the nightclub and outside the club," said Mueller. "The club was only permitted or licensed for serving beer and wine. Evidence recovered inside the club indicates they were serving liquor to patrons within the club as well prior to the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office will work closely with the Department of Revenue and SLED to attempt to revoke the current license and partner with our Solicitor to shutter the nuisance establishment on a permanent basis through the courts."
