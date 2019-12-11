Gaffney, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Wednesday a man was charged after a toddler was found wandering along Limestone Street Monday night.
Mueller said an EMS worker saw the boy around 9:45 p.m. and called deputies.
Mueller said the boy was able to tell officials that he was three years old but couldn't give them his mother's name.
Deputies later learned the boy had walked about three-tenths of a mile from a home on Carolyn Drive where a man was supposed to be watching the child.
Deputies said that man, Bryant Williams, 23, told them he had put the boy to bed around 9 p.m. and then had fallen asleep himself.
Mueller said deputies doubted Williams' story because the boy was fully dressed in normal clothing and was wearing shoes. Deputies did not believe the boy was capable of fully dressing himself in the clothes he was wearing when he was found.
Williams was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center early Tuesday morning.
Mueller said Williams is the boyfriend of the child's mother.
