CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County deputies say a woman was found shot and killed just after noon on Friday along Massey Drive.
Cherokee County dispatch originally confirmed to FOX Carolina that a female was involved. However, initial details were limited.
During a short press conference around 5:30 p.m., Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller provided more information to the press.
According to Mueller, dispatch got the call from Massey Drive that was originally deemed a medical call at 12:11 p.m. EMS was sent at that time.
Mueller says a nearby homeowner found the woman in grass by a chicken coop. Once deputies arrived, they quickly suspected foul play was involved. The woman, who has not yet been identified by the coroner's office, was pronounced on the scene.
Mueller said CCSO did not believe this was a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect knew each other.
A press release sent to our newsroom around 6:30 p.m. identified the person of interest as 47-year-old Michael Dean Goode Jr. Investigators say Goode was last seen with the victim and was a known acquaintance of hers.
Goode stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A photo provided by CCSO shows he had neck-length hair at the time the photo was taken. He also has a tattoo of the Grim Reaper on his left inner forearm.
The woman was identified as Mildred Susanne Motes, 34, the coroner released. She is believed to have had passed away at the scene between 6 and 9 pm. A friend came to check on her and made the discovery, the Cherokee County Coroner says.
Just before 9 p.m., Sheriff Mueller told FOX Carolina that Goode had been pulled over and detained outside of Pacolet. Mueller says CCSO followed him around 8:10 p.m., but Goode crossed into Spartanburg County before an investigator was able to catch up with him. CCSO stayed with the car until South Carolina Highway Patrol could stop him around 8:23 p.m.
Mueller later released that Goode was taken to Cherokee County for questioning, and says Goode confessed to the murder. According to Mueller, Goode and Motes were engaged in a domestic dispute, identifying them as boyfriend and girlfriend. Mueller says Goode gave deputies a general area where he allegedly threw away the murder weapon; K9 officer Ace located the weapon about 20 feet off of the roadway.
Goode has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently behind bars at the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting a formal bond hearing.
If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
