GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Monday that the deaths of a child and two adults found inside a home on Friday were the result of a murder-suicide.
Kelly said three victims were found deceased at a home on Perch Street.
Deputies were called to the home at 10:01 a.m.
Kelly said all three of the victims were found with gunshot wounds to the head.
Coroner Sonny Cox released the name of the deceased adults Friday afternoon. On Monday he released the name of the child victim and the manners of death for all three victims.
The adult female was identified as Natasha Dawn McDonald, 44.
The male was identified as Michael Dante Frazier, 30.
The girl was identified as 8-year-old Heaven Z. Frazier.
Kelly said there was no history of calls out to the home where the bodies were found.
Kelly said Monday during a vigil for the 8-year-old victim that all three died at Frazier's hand.
Kelly said one gun was used and that Frazier killed both female victims.
Cox said autopsies confirmed McDonald and Heaven's deaths were homicides and Frazier's death was a suicide.
McDonald's sister-in-law Tiffany McDonald Bledsoe told FOX Carolina that the sudden, tragic loss has left the family in a state of shock.
“Dawn was so giving. She loved her friends and family deeply. She had suffered many heartaches in her life yet she always remained strong and kept a smile on her face. She will be missed by many. Dawn was so precious to me. So sincere always. We are just in shock," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.