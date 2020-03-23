WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff said Monday a man faces multiple charges after deputies found meth lab waste and was able to track it back to the suspect.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said the investigation started after deputies received a little complaint on Sunday along Darkwood Drive.
Deputies found meth lab waste among the litter, including mail and receipts for a person living on Sid Lee Road.
Deputies said they used the system that tracks the purchase of over-the-counter drugs containing ephedrine and surveillance footage from Walmart as further evidence against the suspect, identified as Allen Dorsey Howington.
A search warrant was also executed at Howington’s home and deputies said they found items used to make meth, as well as packaged quantities of the drug.
Howington was charged with Manufacturing Meth 2nd, Distribution of Meth 2nd, Disposal of Meth, and littering.
