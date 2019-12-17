BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two suspects have been taken into custody after a pursuit that left a deputy's vehicle damaged and a police officer's vehicle damaged, according to the Sheriff's Office social media post.
Deputies say the incident happened around 4 p.m. when a deputy was attempting to serve a warrant, when a vehicle at the residence took off fleeing, striking the deputy's patrol vehicle.
About ten minutes later, deputies located the vehicle on Cane Creek Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to flee again, and deputies discovered the vehicle was stolen.
The suspects fled into Henderson County and officers from the Fletcher Police Department joined to assist in the pursuit.
At the intersection of Mills Gap Road and Burney Mountain Road, the vehicle wrecked after striking a Fletcher PD vehicle.
The two suspects were taken into custody. They were transported to a medical facility nearby with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say felony charges are pending.
