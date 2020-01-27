HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are investigating after a shooting unfolded along Friendship Road, Monday evening, that may be connected to an active homicide investigation in Anderson County, S.C., Sheriff Mike Cleveland with Hart County confirms.
The sheriff says the shooting unfolded just after 8:15 p.m. along Friendship Road in the Hickory Cross Community.
One male victim is reportedly dead as a result. Another female victim has been transported to a local area hospital.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland informed FOX Carolina that the shooting is possibly related to the murder of a Georgia man whose body was found in a retention pond in Anderson County last week.
Sergeant Foster, with Anderson County Sheriff's Office provided a statement on their assistance with the investigation:
“Our office is dedicated to working this case on all fronts to ensure that we find anyone involved in the death investigation. Georgia and South Carolina have a great working relationship, especially when discussing a homicide investigation.”
The suspect is not yet in custody.
Hart County authorities are searching for a suspect in an active manhunt involving neighboring counties. The suspect is described as male, around 5''7, 140 lbs, and considered dangerous.
Larrendrick Rashad Tabor is currently being sought by authorities as a person of interest.
CONNECTED COVERAGE: Coroner, deputies investigating after Georgia man found in Anderson County retention pond with gunshot wounds
Father wants justice after 18-year-old son found shot, dumped in pond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.