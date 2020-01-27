HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are investigating after a shooting unfolded along Friendship Road, Monday evening, that may be connected to an active homicide investigation in Anderson County, S.C., Sheriff Mike Cleveland with Hart County confirms.
The sheriff says the shooting unfolded just after 8:15 p.m. along Friendship Road in the Hickory Cross Community.
The sheriff said a male victim was shot to death. A female victim was stabbed at the scene, but the sheriff said it is not clear yet if she was also shot. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff Cleveland said they have signed a murder warrant for Larrendrick Tabor in connection with the shooting. A large manhunt was underway for Tabor overnight, with assistance from Georgia State Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, surrounding counties, and probations officers. GBI's helicopter was in the area searching for over an hour.
Tabor is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. Cleveland said he had a criminal history.
Tabor has ties to South Carolina.
"This guy is really dangerous," Cleveland said.
The sheriff urged residents in the area to lock their doors and keep their phones accessible. He said they are relying on the public's help to report any information on Tabor's whereabouts.
Cleveland informed FOX Carolina that the shooting is possibly related to the murder of a Georgia man whose body was found in a retention pond in Anderson County last week. The sheriff has not yet confirmed how the cases are connected.
Sergeant JT Foster, with Anderson County Sheriff's Office provided a statement on their assistance with the investigation:
“Our office is dedicated to working this case on all fronts to ensure that we find anyone involved in the death investigation. Georgia and South Carolina have a great working relationship, especially when discussing a homicide investigation.”
If anyone has any information on Tabor, contact the Hart County Sheriff's Office at (706) 376-3114.
