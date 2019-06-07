GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED confirmed agents are investigating the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he requested the investigation into detention center employees.
Kelly also confirmed that "multiple" detention center employees are on leave as the investigation continues.
Kelly said his office was cooperating with the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
