UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina): The Union County sheriff says deputies are investigating a shooting that left multiple people wounded late Saturday night.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips about the scene along Dover Road and Bobby Faucette Road, just outside of Jonesville. Sheriff David Taylor confirmed those details to us just before midnight.
We also have learned multiple law enforcement agencies are en route to assist in handling the scene. Cherokee County dispatch confirmed they were called to aid.
SLED has confirmed they are aiding local law enforcement.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
