HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An undercover operation conducted by Henderson County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of a North Carolina man, according to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Thomas Faulkner was found in possession of multiple firearms and methamphetamine. Faulkner is a multi-time convicted felon, who was found in possession of two firearms and several bags of methamphetamine, along with a counterfeit substance that Faulkner attempted to represent as methamphetamine.
Faulkner was arrested and charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- PWISD counterfeit controlled substance
- PWISD methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of selling/delivering a controlled substance
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Faulkner is now held at Henderson County Detention Center under a $88,000 secured bond.
