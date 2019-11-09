UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An officer involved shooting is being investigated in Jonesville along Lockhart Highway, Saturday evening, deputies say.
The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m.
Sheriff Taylor with Union County Sheriff's Office says no deputies were hurt in the shooting, and they are still investigating what led up to the incident.
Details are very limited at this, as the scene is still active. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
