Shooting scene on Doggett Road near Forest City

Shooting scene on Doggett Road near Forest City

 (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 22, 2021)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting near Forest City that left one person dead and another wounded Friday evening.

FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene along Doggett Road just after 7 p.m., and Sheriff Chris Francis confirms his deputies are investigating, and notes the investigation is in its early stages. He notes the wounded person has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

