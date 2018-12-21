LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County sheriff said deputies lured a “sexual predator" into a trap after they discovered he sent obscene material to a child’s cell phone.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said a School Resource Officer began the investigation on December 19 and requested the Special Victim’s Unit to respond to Ford Elementary School.
Deputies found that someone had sent pornographic images to a 12-year-old via text message.
Investigators identified the sender as Michael Bernard Bunner, 66 of Woodrow Street in Laurens.
“Investigator’s then continued a conversation with Mr. Bunner via text, using the child’s phone,” stated Captain Robert Wilkie in a news release. “Mr. Bunner believed he was talking to the child and made arrangements to pick the child up from a residence to participate in sexual activities.”
Deputies setup surveillance on the residence, and when they said Bunner arrived to pick up the child, he was arrested.
Bunner was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and disseminating obscene materials by Laurens city police.
According to incident reports, the victim identified Bunner as a former substitute teacher.
“This guy is without a doubt a sexual predator of children. There is no place in our society for such people and I’m glad he is in jail, where he belongs,” Sheriff Reynolds stated. “It’s only by the Grace of God and the courage of the victim’s friends to tell an adult about what was going on that we were able to stop this criminal before he could physically assault the victim.”
Deputies said they are not aware of any other victims but the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.