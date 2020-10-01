SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright says a year-long round-up of drug offenders has seen repeat drug offenders arrested or wanted for arrest, and he took time during a press update Thursday to encourage civic action to enact change.
During his press update, Wright presented three poster boards filled with mugshots of those arrested or wanted by SCSO. He says the year-long "Operation Repeat Offender" has 53 individuals involved; 45 of those are repeat offenders, and to date 24 are in custody. Wright expressed remorse for having to make those arrests, saying he understands those pictured Thursday are people in need of help.
"These are men and women of God, and these are children of somebody. These are brothers and sisters," he remarked.
Wright noted the round-up was county-wide, with no particular district acting as a hotspot. However, one drug has been the main problem, per the sheriff: meth. Wright notes meth is not often the first thing people use; he notes someone hurt in a workplace accident may be prescribed pills to help, but if unchecked pill use can turn into more.
The sheriff took time to encourage citizens to call their state representatives and senators in Columbia to pass laws that help rehabilitate repeat offenders or hand down stricter sentences when needed. He also encouraged family members and loved ones to call their anonymous tipline to get help for those in need: 864-595-5403.
He also noted that his office's first step is to get those in need connected with counselors first when possible. He also took time to thank SCSO's narcotics team.
The charge breakdown for the offenders are as follows:
- 33 meth charges
- 13 controlled substance charges
- 11 heroin charges
- 9 marijuana charges
- 7 crack cocaine charges
- 5 cocaine charges
- 1 weapon charge
