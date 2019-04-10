ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County deputies said they are investigating a shootout that injured two people Wednesday morning
Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies were called to the Hilltop Motel on US 29 South around 10 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find one victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
A second victim was later found and taken to the hospital. Deputies did not know that person's condition.
McBride said investigators learned two groups met up behind the motel and a fight ensued. At least seven people were involved.
The fight quickly escalated and became a shootout. McBride said several shots were fired.
Deputies were able to stop vehicles containing the others involved.
McBride said investigators believe all parties involved are either in custody or at the hospital.
No names or charges have been released at this time.
