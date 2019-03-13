SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A stabbing victim is being treated after deputies say they were stabbed Wednesday evening near a Lowe's home improvement store.
Oconee Co. sheriff Michael Crenshaw confirms to FOX Carolina the victim was stabbed earlier in the evening and has since been airlifted for treatment. Crenshaw also tells us the suspect is being questioned as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
