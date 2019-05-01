UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor said a call about a man with a gun led to $55,000 worth of meth being taken of the street and an accused trafficker behind bars.
Taylor said deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn on South Duncan By-pass on April 29 about the man, who was reportedly standing in the parking lot beside a white truck.
Deputies arrived and found Harold Dean Sinclair III, who reportedly told them he was there to help two friends with a broken-down car.
Deputies said they Search Sinclair’s room at the motel and found the following:
- 890 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,000.00
- 80 grams of marijuana with a street value of $600.00
- Four sets of scales used to weigh the drugs
- .380 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun
- $1,481 in cash
Sinclair was charged with Public Intoxication, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a violent Crime, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Methamphetamine within a half-mile of a school or park, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana within a half-mile of a School or Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.