PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Sheriff said Friday two deputies who were involved in a deadly shooting on October 19 have returned to active duty after being cleared by an internal investigation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating the shooting which resulted in the death of an Easley man.
Deputies said they were first called to a home along Nursery Road around 2:48 p.m. on October 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they said 61-year-old Rickey Leonard Harris exited his residence, stood on the front porch, and pointed a weapon at the two responding deputies.
One shot was fired by a deputy, which hit Harris in the chest. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
The two deputies involve were placed on administrative leave with pay after the incident.
SLED was called in to investigate and Sheriff Rick Clark said. He also directed the Office of Professional Standards, which is the agency’s internal affairs unit, to investigate the shooting independently.
The internal investigation file was turned over to Sheriff Clark late Thursday afternoon for his review. He said he issued his directive Friday to return both deputies to full active status with no restrictions.
Clark released this statement on the matter:
“Our agency has reviewed the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident involving the use of deadly force and I concur with the findings that the deputies were justified and within policy in their decision to discharge a service weapon for the protection of their own life.
Anytime a life is lost it’s a very tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our deputies, their families, and the family of Mr. Harris.”
SLED's investigation is ongoing.
