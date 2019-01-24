CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office if offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person who shot a horse multiple times.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Jan. 17 at an address on Hwy 56 South in Clinton.
An American Quarter Horse was shot multiple times with a small caliber firearm.
The horse survived and is expected to recover.
Deputies said the owner of the horse collaborated with Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff’s Office to offer the reward in the case.
“This is such a disturbing action. This kind of assault is from an individual who I feel is also capable of assaulting and/or abusing any person at any age,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “We are asking the public for their help in identifying the person responsible for such a horrendous act of violence upon an animal.”
Rwynolds asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or they can contact the Sheriff’s Office Directly by calling 864-984-4967.
The sheriff's office said a photo of the horse was not available.
