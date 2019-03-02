GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Saturday, March 2nd deputies responded to a call of vandalism at Lone Oak Cemetery in Graham County.
When officers arrived they learned around 60 headstones had been overturned.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
If you have information, contact the Graham County Sheriff's Office at (828) 479-3352.
