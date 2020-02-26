TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said the driver of a vehicle bearing a stolen license plate was taken into custody after side-swiping a law enforcement vehicle in Taylors on Wednesday.
The arrest was made at the entrance to the McDonald’s at the corner of Howell Road and E. North Street.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a deputy tried to enact a traffic stop but the driver did not stop. The deputy then tried to block the suspect in with the patrol vehicle when the suspect reportedly struck the patrol vehicle.
The deputy was not hurt in the crash.
No word yet on the suspect’s name or what charges that person will face.
