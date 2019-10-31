SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Scotland County, NC say 3-year-old Allyson Nicole Oxendine has been located and is alive.
An Amber Alert had been issued in the early hours of October 31.
According to the alert, Allyson had been last seen in the town of Laurel Hill, in the 10000 block of Hunt Road. However, deputies had no information on an alleged abductor.
Allyson stands at 3 feet tall and weighs about 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and a pair of Crocs. She also has two white dogs with her.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincerest gratitude to the citizens and members of multiple communities who assisted and shared the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.