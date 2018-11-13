Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy's patrol car was broken into.
The incident occurred Monday morning around 4:15 a.m. in the Hammett Crossing subdivision in Greer.
Surveillance footage showed two suspects, wearing hooded sweatshirts, approach the victim’s vehicles before entering the deputy’s county issued Ford Explorer.
The suspect took an M4 rifle, a .38 revolver and a plate carrier containing 4 magazines with .223 bullets. The patrol car was not locked at the time of the break in.
On Tuesday, deputies released photos of the guns and the plate carrier vest that was stolen.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or leave a tip on the GCSO App. To download the app, please text: GCSO to 95577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.