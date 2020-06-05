Leonna Wright

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton mayor Frank Crenshaw joined with law enforcement, activists, and family to officially declare every June 5 as Leonna Wright Day of Awareness.

The new day of awareness marks the 5th anniversary of the disappearance of Leonna Wright in June 2015, when she was just one year old. The day is intended to spotlight Leonna's still-unsolved case and to raise awareness for other missing children across South Carolina.

Crenshaw was joined in a ceremony at the Pendleton Town Hall by Anderson County sheriff Chad McBride, Pendleton police chief Doyle Burdette, community activist Traci Fant, and Leonna's parents and grandparents.

At the ceremony, Sheriff McBride said his office just concluded the case and submitted it to the solicitor's office for review.

"We feel like our resolve is coming very soon. We are very hopeful. We have concluded our case as a matter of fact and have actually submitted our case to the solicitor's office for review so that's where we are right now," he said.

For Fant, she wants the community to know the fight for answers has not stopped.

"I just want the community to know that we haven't given up hope that one day this will be resolved and that we will have all the answers," she said.

