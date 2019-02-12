ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Orangeburg County sheriff said a teen was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a toddler after admitting to taking naked photos of the child and uploading them to a website.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said they were initially called Sunday morning to investigate a report of a sexual assault and missing person.
The teenage suspect, Kyle Michael Teran, 17, had been sent to his room for the night after being confronted by a relative for photos Teran reportedly took of a the child victim. However, Teran sneaked out a window and ran away.
Deputies spoke to another witness who told deputies she was babysitting the child victim when she fell asleep for a few minutes. When she woke up, she said the teen was standing over the sleeping child taking photographs of the child’s unclothed body.
“This is just unfathomable to think anyone could take advantage of a small child such as this,” the sheriff said. “Many crimes are heinous in nature. But this is just beyond understanding.”
Ravenell said Teran was located in Lexington County. The teen was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Ravenell said Teran admitted he took the photos to upload to a "pedophile web site."
Teran faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
