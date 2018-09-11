ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County Sheriff McBride said shots were fired Tuesday afternoon at a Spinx gas station.
Deputies said two men got into an argument at the Spinx. Both got in separate cars when one of the men opened fire.
They left in different directions.
At this time, deputies do not know if either man was shot.
McBride said the store itself was hit a few times.
Deputies are working with local hospitals to see if they receive any gunshot wound victims.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
