CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller announced Wednesday that a person arrested during a county-wide drug operation passed away after complaining of medical complications.
According to a press release, Mueller says the suspect first complained of shortness of breath during his arrest Tuesday morning around 6:40 a.m. at a Blacksburg residence.
EMS and First Responders were called to the scene, and checked his vitals. However, the suspect refused actual treatment.
Around 7:40 a.m., deputies transported the suspect to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Medical staff were alerted to the suspect's medical complaints, and monitored him throughout the day.
It was around 5:15 p.m. the same day that an on-duty medical provider requested transport of the suspect to Cherokee Medical Center.
Deputies say he was admitted to the hospital about ten minutes later.
In the early hours of Wednesday, July 24, deputies said the inmate became aggressive - striking a female detention officer. She was not injured in the altercation.
In an attempt to restrain the inmate, hospital security deployed a taser on the inmate.
At 2 a.m., medical staff said the inmate became unresponsive. Though medical staff provided life-saving procedures, the man was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the inmate as Ross Alan Rittacco, 42, of Blacksburg.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 25.
Per protocol, SLED was called in to conduct an independent investigation. The SCDOC was also notified, as required in these cases.
MORE NEWS:
Officials: Don't be alarmed if you see a neon yellow color to the water in the Reedy River this afternoon
Anderson County deputies searching for missing woman, possibly being held against her will they say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.