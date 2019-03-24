LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Sheriff Don Reynolds with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that SLED is investigating after an officer involved shooting early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Reynolds, his agency along with Clinton Police and the Laurens Police Department were called to a home on Connecticut Drive in Clinton during the early hours of Sunday.
They were responding to a call of an individual shooting a firearm and acting erratically.
When all law enforcement arrived, Reynolds says the subject pointed the firearm in their direction. That's when an officer with Laurens City and an officer with Clinton City discharged their weapons, hitting the individual.
The subject was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
SLED was called in to investigate the situation, per protocol.
