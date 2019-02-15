BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been alerted that a scam is circulating through the county that involves the Social Security Administration, and a person posing as an Asheville Police Officer.
Officials say the immigrant community seems to be a target. Scammers will contact the victim and tell them they are being pursued by law enforcement because of the criminal use if their social security number.
The scammers then connect the victim to a phony social security agent, who then tells the victim their social has been used in connection to a drug crime in another state.
The agent tells the victim that they are having their number revoked and they will no longer be a US Citizen.
The agent connects the victim to the person posing a police officer and the police directs them to cooperate with the agent and to not discuss the case with anyone.
The agent then directs the victim to remove all of their available funds from the bank and place them in a government machine that they provide the address and directions to.
The victim then purchases gift cards and relays the bar code number to the agent. The agent tells the victim that the funds will be transferred back after a period of time so they funds cannot be seized as part of the criminal matter, deputies say.
The Social Security Administration does not call citizens concerning criminal cases with local or other law enforcement.
The Social Security Administration does not accept any payment by any type of gift cards for release of criminal process on behalf of any law enforcement agency.
If you receive such a call by a person representing themselves as an Agent, Employee, Officer, Deputy, or other official asking for funds to be transferred by gift card payment, do not provide any personal information, account information, or other information that may lead to a compromise of your finances or identity.
Hang up and do not cooperate with these persons as they are attempting to scam you in some instances for thousands of dollars on the pretense that you will be arrested if you do not comply, officials say.
If you have questions about the validity of a contact from someone posing as a government employee, contact the agency they claim to represent or call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-255-5555.
