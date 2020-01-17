STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said an inmate who escaped from custody on Wednesday was recaptured on Friday.his deputies, and other state authorities, are still searching for an inmate who escaped custody during his work hours.
Sheriff Shirley said Calvin McCoy escaped early Wednesday morning while kitchen inmate workers were unloading food trucks outside the jail.
Shirley said McCoy, one of the kitchen workers, made a run for it and hopped a fence.
A resident in the area reached out a short rime later, saying he saw McCoy run through his yard. This information prompted deputies to widen their search perimeter.
Georgia State Patrol came in to assist with the perimeter, providing aerial support as well. Eventually, bloodhounds were brought in and caught McCoy's scent.
Shirley said they were able to track the scent through a wooded area to Toccoa Creek before losing the track on Wednesday afternoon.
The search continued until Friday, when Shirley said McCoy, 24, had been recaptured.
McCoy was being held on burglary charge at the time of his escape. Shirley has not said if McCoy will face additional charges.
MORE NEWS:
'This was truly a devastating scene of cruelty' - Laurens Co. deputies say nearly 150 dogs among animals seized from puppy mill operation
House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
(1) comment
He is NOT considered dangerous!! Great! However, that doesn't seem like prudent assurance to citizens in the geographic area. Or, you can just walk up and politely ask him to surrender? Perhaps a cautionary note should be added that, although he is not considered dangerous, anyone seeing him should contact law enforcement and not make contact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.