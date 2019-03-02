GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --An arrest has been made in the gravestone vandalism case in Graham County, deputies say.
Over the weekend deputies responded to a call of vandalism at Lone Oak Cemetery in Graham County, North Carolina.
When officers arrived they learned around 60 headstones had been overturned and damaged.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
Graham County Sheriff's office found one female suspect on the surveillance camera footage and authorities sought more information on her.
On Sunday, deputies said the suspect and her car were seen at a rest area in Andrews, around noon on Saturday.
Graham County Sheriff's Office says Cherokee County deputies helped to aid the search.
Graham County Sheriff's Office says she is now in custody. The Sheriff's office thanked citizens for sharing information that aided in her arrest.
As of Monday, the suspect was identified as Dawn Rene Phillips, and she was arrested and charged with sixty one felony counts, one charge for each individual tombstone desecrated. Her bond was set by the local magistrate for $125,000, as of Monday.
