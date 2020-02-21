GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man connected to a marijuana operation that was busted in Greenville County in April, 2012, has been extradited back to Greenville, following his December arrest.
31-year-old Camilo Gonzalez Rodriguez has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Manufacturing marijuana
- Unlawful interference with electric lines
- Theft of electric current
The case stems from a large warehouse that was discovered along Old Piedmont Highway, that was found stealing electricity from Duke Energy, who tipped off investigators. In about six months, the warehouse cost Duke Energy over $125,000 in stolen electrical energy.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators discovered a marijuana operation that took them three days to dismantle and process.
The operation used 16 HVAC units, supplying 16 rooms, along with sleeping quarters and a fully equipped kitchen.
700 plants were seized, along with 200 pounds of packaged marijuana.
Rodriguez is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
The first suspect, Lorgio Morales was arrested back in 2015, in Miami Florida and was found guilty in 2018 following a jury trial. Morales was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
MORE NEWS - Memorial service for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be held Friday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.