SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright on Thrusday said 64 people had been charged with 119 different offenses as part of the “Operation Winter Blues” drug roundup.
CLICK HERE to see mug shots of all suspects charged in the operation.
Wright said most of the charges stemmed from tips from community members.
“This is what happens when the community helps us help them,” Wright said during a news conference.
Wright said much of the drug issues in the county stems from the country’s weak criminal justice system.
“Some of these people have been arrested ten times,” Wright said to highlight his point.
Sheriff Wright said another way to curb the drug problem in Upstate communities is to “build the dang wall” since a lot of the illegal drugs are coming in from across the border.
Wright showed photo boards of the suspects charged in the case. He said those with a yellow sticker had been captured as of Thursday afternoon and the rest were still wanted.
Click here to see the full list of suspects and charges.
