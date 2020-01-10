LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Multiple agencies have put a suspect with prior convictions in custody after he reportedly forced a passenger from a vehicle and fled deputies pursuit of the suspicious vehicle, on the evening of January 9, a press release from the Laurens County Sheriff's office said.
Deputies said that just after 9 p.m., an officer who was patrolling the area of Highway 92 in Gray Court witnessed a car bearing the tag of vehicle that did not match.
The passenger was forced from the vehicle, at which they informed deputies that the driver was in possession of a firearm.
When deputies tried to make contact, the driver fled the scene and stopped at another nearby location. Deputies followed and continued to try and make contact, but the subject would not comply.
SWAT was then dispatched as well as the SLED Aviation team. The patrol captain was then able to make contact via telephone, to negotiate with the subject. The SLED Aviation team moved in closer on the subject's location.
Then the subject was taken into custody.
He was identified as Johnathan Mark Fuller of Gray Court and was arrested and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent offence, resisting arrest, driving under suspension third offense, and an improper display of tag.
Sheriff Reynolds provided a statement on the arrest:
"This situation could have certainly had the worst outcome. I am proud of our SWAT Team for their diligence, dedication, and quick thinking. Our road deputies made sure that those closest to the situation were evacuated and well out of harm's reach.
Captain Hunnicutt's willingness and ability to communicate with Mr. Fuller, along with the training of the SWAT team made this a successful operation. This individual should have already been in jail, instead of endangering innocent people. Hopefully these reckless actions will remove him from society."
