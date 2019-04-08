GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family member said Monday a teenage girl who Greenville County deputies said walked away from school Friday morning was back home and safe.
GCSO said 16-year-old Kaden Anne Mabe had been last seen walking away from Berea High School around 9 a.m. on April 5. Deputies say she did not attend class and ran away following an argument with a family member.
GCSO also had K-9 officers at Berea HS attempting to get a track on her.
On Monday, Kaden's aunt said she was back home.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also confirmed she was safely located.
