GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found in Florida late Wednesday evening.
According to deputies, Summer Chere' Stewart was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25 in Greenwood, last seen near Center Street. On Wednesday, deputies said the FBI and numerous other local agencies had joined in the search for Summer.
Just before 10 p.m., FOX Carolina learned from Sheriff Dennis Kelly she was found at a relatives' home in Florida. Kelly confirmed Summer is safe and was working on getting more details as soon as possible.
He did not indicate if foul play was suspected, saying there's no leads right now that point towards or away from it.
According to the sheriff's office, she was confirmed safe around 9:40 p.m., but more details about her whereabouts during the time she was reported missing will not be released as of now.
The office thanked the FBI, Greenwood PD, Foothills K9, SC DNR, Greenwood EMS, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Service, local businesses, and citizens that called in with tips.
This story will update with new details as they become available.
