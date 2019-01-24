NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Tennessee man has been charged after a multi-county chase in the Upstate left a car driving on its rims.
Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster confirmed to FOX Carolina a chase from another county came into Newberry County and deputies took pursuit to the suspect. Deputies kept following the suspect vehicle and deployed spike strips near the Laurens County and Newberry County line, striking the suspect's tires end eventually causing them to go flat.
Foster says the chase continued through Laurens County and up to the line with Spartanburg County on I-26. Foster says the suspect kept driving the car on nothing but its rims for what Foster says was a significant amount of time. Foster also says one rim was torn apart completely at one point.
The chase eventually ended at the Spartanburg County line, and a man and woman were taken into custody.
Troopers said Thursday the man, Dakota Shasteen, from Tennessee, was charged in the case.
Shasteen was charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to register vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Kershaw County deputies said the chase started in Lee County and that Shasteen was wanted on felony charges in Tennessee.
The Johnson City TN Police Department said Shasteen is wanted for aggravated assault, vandalism, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of light law, and driving under a revoked license.
