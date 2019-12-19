GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said two troopers were hurt in a scuffle with a driver accused of speeding through a check point and led law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash.
Mueller said it unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The check point was setup on Highway 150 near the Spartanburg County line.
Mueller said the suspect refused to stop and troopers gave chase.
The chase went down Highway 150 to Highway 211 and then onto Goforth Drive.
The SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup stopped and then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the pursuing troopers.
The driver was identified as Harley Riley, 26. Troopers said he was charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, and a seat-belt violation.
The SCHP said the two troopers were both checked out for possible injuries and released.
