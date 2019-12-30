UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Union man is behind bars after reportedly attacking another man with a machete, according to a Union County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies responded just after 3 a.m. Monday to a residence along Mill Street in regard to an assault.
The incident report showed that Danny Ray Britten, 55, arrived at the home and began threatening a man inside.
The report stated that Danny Britten swung a machete at the victim and as the victim was trying to block the weapon he was hit on the arms. The victim had two "severe lacerations," one so deep it fractured the bone.
Deputies say that Danny Britten had left the home when they arrived, but he was found nearby in a residence, hiding under a pile of clothes in the laundry room.
Britten was booked and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the detention center website.
