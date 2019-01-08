GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County sheriff on Tuesday asked for people to be on the lookout for a murder suspect who cut off his GPS monitor and disappeared.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said Steven Douglas Neel was on GOS monitoring as part of his bond as he awaits trial for murder in the March 30, 2016 death of Carl Burden in Blacksburg.
Sheriff Mueller said Neel cut off his monitoring equipment on January 2 and is now considered an escapee.
Neel was last seen in Gaffney but may be headed to Oklahoma.
Neel is 24 years old, 6’3” tall, and weighs 260 pounds. He has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands, including a cross on his left hand and the initials “KMH” on his left wrist.
Neel has also been charged with escape and malicious damage to property for cutting off the GPS monitor.
Anyone who sees Neel is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Mueller said anyone caught aiding or assisting Neel may also face charges.
