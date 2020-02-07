OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after a man went to a house in the Salem area and pretended to be a U.S. Marshal in attempt to scam the resident, according to a press release.
Deputies say the resident said that someone called yesterday claiming to be from the US Marshals service in an attempt to try to scam the resident.
When the resident refused to provide any information regarding a social security number, a subject came to her house claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals service.
The man then asked to come into the home.
The victim says he had a shoulder holster and claimed to be armed. After he was refused entry, the homeowner informed the scammer that they were also armed. The scammer then left and disappeared.
The scammer was described to deputies as wearing a dark suit with no tie and clean shoes. He had a large scar over one of his eyes and a large ring on his finger.
According to the homeowner, the man was white with an accent, around 5'8'' tall and around 200 pounds with black, curly hair. He did not show a badge but claimed the resident had been charged with a crime.
In a separate incident, the Sheriff’s Office also received word recently of a scam in which the victim reported that they had received multiple phone calls in which a recording said that the victim’s social security number had been compromised and was involved in criminal activity.
After repeated calls, the victim spoke with someone who stated that the victim was being transferred to a federal officer who asked the victim a series of questions.
Afterwards, the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals Service who told the victim that they would have to fly out of state to resolve the issue but since the victim’s identification was being used for a federal level drug crime, the victim would need to deposit some money in the form of bitcoin in order to keep it safe because of the victim’s social security number being compromised.
The caller convinced the victim to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards and sent pictures of the cards to the caller so the cards could be activated. After refusing to buy more gift cards, the caller informed her to expect a visit from the US Marshals Service, which never happened.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office recommends to citizens that if anyone comes to their residence claiming to be a law enforcement officer that the citizen should ask for a badge and proper identification.
If the individual(s) refuse to provide the identification or if an incident similar to the one yesterday occurs, please call 911 immediately.
